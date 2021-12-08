wrestling / News
WWE News: Joe Gacy Teases Change to 205 Live Name, Brooks & Jensen Beat Creed Brothers on NXT
December 7, 2021 | Posted by
– Joe Gacy hinted on WWE NXT that a change is coming to the name of 205 Live. On tonight’s show, Gacy addressed his loss to Roderick Strong at WarGames and said he achieved what he wanted by breaking down barriers. He also said that he was “working on changing the name of a particular show that promotes such exclusivity.”
205 Live has been regularly featuring non-Cruiserweight talent for a while now. You can see the promo below:
– WWE posted highlights from tonight’s NXT of Brooks & Jensen getting a win over The Creed Brothers, despite Grizzled Young Veterans’ best efforts:
More Trending Stories
- Freddie Prinze Jr. Compares the AEW & WWE Products, Says WWE ‘Is Clearly Overwritten’
- Bruce Prichard On Joey Mercury’s Gruesome Injury At WWE Armageddon 2006, Backstage Reaction After the Injury
- Dustin Rhodes Says He Doesn’t Want To Have To Wrestle To Pay Bills Like Ric Flair
- Eric Bischoff On Who Was Hardest Person To Work With In WCW, Why Halloween Havoc Was More Important Than Starrcade