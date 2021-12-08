WWE News: Joe Gacy Teases Change to 205 Live Name, Brooks & Jensen Beat Creed Brothers on NXT

– Joe Gacy hinted on WWE NXT that a change is coming to the name of 205 Live. On tonight’s show, Gacy addressed his loss to Roderick Strong at WarGames and said he achieved what he wanted by breaking down barriers. He also said that he was “working on changing the name of a particular show that promotes such exclusivity.”

205 Live has been regularly featuring non-Cruiserweight talent for a while now. You can see the promo below:

– WWE posted highlights from tonight’s NXT of Brooks & Jensen getting a win over The Creed Brothers, despite Grizzled Young Veterans’ best efforts: