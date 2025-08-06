WWE News: Joe Hendry Appears On NXT, Blake Monroe Chased Out of Match By Jordynne Grace

– Joe Hendry’s name was said and he appeared on this week’s WWE NXT. Tuesday night’s show saw Wren Sinclair and Charlie Dempsey appear in a backstage segment, with Dempsey upset about the No Quarter Catch Crew being down to just the two of them after Tavion Heights won his freedom last week. Sinclair offered to cheer Dempsey up by singing Hendry’s theme, and the TNA star popped out of a fridge as a result.

Dempsey was not happy at seeing Hendry there and that led to a match being set up for next week’s show.

– Blake Monroe suffered her first singles loss on WWE NXT after she ran away from the bout thanks to Jordynne Grace. Monroe battled Kelani Jordan in the opening match and Grace arrived at the arena during the action, coming down to the ring. Monroe ran off to the parking lot with Grace in tow, escaping in a car as she was counted out of the match.