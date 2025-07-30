WWE News: Joe Hendry Teased On NXT, Jelly Roll Attends Show

Joe Hendry was teased in a couple of quick flashes on this week’s WWE NXT. During Tuesday’s show, Hendry’s smiling face appeared in quick flashes during a number of matches including Charlie Dempsey vs. Tavion Heights, Lash Legend vs. Fallon Henley, and Ethan Page vs. Santino Marella. The commentary team did not reference them during the show.

Hendry has appeared on NXT programming as part of the TNA crossover, and competed at the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. He is still a TNA-contracted talent as of now.

– Jelly Roll was in attendance at tonight’s NXT. A Twitter user shared a pic of the music star at Tuesday’s episode, as you can see below.

Jelly Roll is set to compete at WWE SummerSlam and has been training at the WWE Performance Center.