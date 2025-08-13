wrestling / News

WWE News: Joe Hendry Gets Win On NXT, Nia Jax Defeats Lash Legend

August 12, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Joe Hendry Charlie Dempsey 8-12-25 Image Credit: WWE

– Joe Hendry picked up a win on this week’s episode of NXT over Charlie Dempsey. The TNA star battled Dempsey on Tuesday’s show in a bout that was set up on last week’s episode. After some technical back and forth wrestling, Hendry picked up the victory with the Standing O:

– Nia Jax also came to NXT to get a win as she emerged victorious in a war with Lash Legend to open the show. Legend took Jax to her limit, but Jax was able to counter a powerbomb off the top into an Annihilator and then hit a second for the victory:

