WWE News: Joe Hendry Gets Win On NXT, Nia Jax Defeats Lash Legend

– Joe Hendry picked up a win on this week’s episode of NXT over Charlie Dempsey. The TNA star battled Dempsey on Tuesday’s show in a bout that was set up on last week’s episode. After some technical back and forth wrestling, Hendry picked up the victory with the Standing O:

– Nia Jax also came to NXT to get a win as she emerged victorious in a war with Lash Legend to open the show. Legend took Jax to her limit, but Jax was able to counter a powerbomb off the top into an Annihilator and then hit a second for the victory: