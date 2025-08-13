wrestling / News
WWE News: Joe Hendry Gets Win On NXT, Nia Jax Defeats Lash Legend
– Joe Hendry picked up a win on this week’s episode of NXT over Charlie Dempsey. The TNA star battled Dempsey on Tuesday’s show in a bout that was set up on last week’s episode. After some technical back and forth wrestling, Hendry picked up the victory with the Standing O:
STANDING. OVATION.
What a win for @joehendry! 👏 pic.twitter.com/p1xzSeAaSR
— WWE (@WWE) August 13, 2025
– Nia Jax also came to NXT to get a win as she emerged victorious in a war with Lash Legend to open the show. Legend took Jax to her limit, but Jax was able to counter a powerbomb off the top into an Annihilator and then hit a second for the victory:
🤯 🤯 🤯
This match is AWESOME!!! pic.twitter.com/SVPpkVJd6v
— WWE (@WWE) August 13, 2025
👏 👏 👏
WHAT. A. MATCH. pic.twitter.com/Mg3HeEe1Je
— WWE (@WWE) August 13, 2025
