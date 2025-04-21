WWE News: Joe Hendry Gets WrestleMania Shirt, John Cena Funko! Pop

– WWE is selling Joe Hendry’s T-shirt from his WrestleMania 41 appearance. As noted, the TNA World Champion faced Randy Orton at Sunday’s night two, and WWE is selling the shirt as you can see here. The company is also selling a replica of the Steve Austin and Bret Hart bust from the WWE Hall of Fame.

– Funko is selling a WrestleMania 41 John Cena Pop. The pre-order for the figure is here.