wrestling / News

WWE News: Clip of John Cena on Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader, Matt Hardy on Why It’s Hard to be Him, Full Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James Elimination Chamber Match

June 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
John Cena WWE Hall of Fame

– Nickelodeon released a new clip featuring John Cena as the host of Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader. You can check out that video below.

– Matt Hardy shared a new vlog this week on why it’s hard to be the head of House Hardy. You can check out that new video below.

– WWE released a full Elimination Chamber 2017 match video featuring Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James. You can check out that full match video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

John Cena, Matt Hardy, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading