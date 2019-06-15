wrestling / News
WWE News: Clip of John Cena on Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader, Matt Hardy on Why It’s Hard to be Him, Full Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James Elimination Chamber Match
June 15, 2019 | Posted by
– Nickelodeon released a new clip featuring John Cena as the host of Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader. You can check out that video below.
– Matt Hardy shared a new vlog this week on why it’s hard to be the head of House Hardy. You can check out that new video below.
– WWE released a full Elimination Chamber 2017 match video featuring Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James. You can check out that full match video below.
More Trending Stories
- Konnan Says Nancy Benoit Should Be in WWE Hall of Fame, Talks Whether WCW Talent Knew Hulk Hogan Was Joining nWo
- Lance Storm Shares Story of Vince McMahon Thinking He Was Dead
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Shawn Michaels And Bret Hart Backstage Fight
- John Cena Says He’d Be Open To Coaching At The Performance Center When He’s Done Wrestling
- Road Dogg On Why He Stepped Down From WWE Creative, Challenges of Writing Smackdown