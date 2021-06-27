wrestling / News

WWE News: John Cena Commemorates Anniversary of CM Punk’s Pipebomb Promo, Cena’s Top 10 Rivals

June 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CM Punk WWE

– Today is the 10th anniversary of CM Punk’s famous “pipebomb” promo, and John Cena took to social media to commemorate it. Cena posted to Instagram to pay tribute to the famous promo with one of his usual captionless posts:

– WWE posted the latest Top 10 video looking at Cena’s greatest rivals:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CM Punk, John Cena, WWE Top 10, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading