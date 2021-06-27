wrestling / News
WWE News: John Cena Commemorates Anniversary of CM Punk’s Pipebomb Promo, Cena’s Top 10 Rivals
June 27, 2021 | Posted by
– Today is the 10th anniversary of CM Punk’s famous “pipebomb” promo, and John Cena took to social media to commemorate it. Cena posted to Instagram to pay tribute to the famous promo with one of his usual captionless posts:
– WWE posted the latest Top 10 video looking at Cena’s greatest rivals:
More Trending Stories
- Eddie Kingston Takes Shot at WWE After AEW Dynamite Goes Off The Air
- Note On Plans For Arturo Ruas and Marina Shafir Before WWE Release
- Backstage Note on WWE Releasing Tyler Breeze & Fandango, Why They Were Sent to NXT
- Lita On Almost Quitting WWE During Love Triangle With Edge & Matt Hardy, Public Reaction To Her Relationships