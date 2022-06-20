wrestling / News

WWE News: John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar Featured On Latest Playlist, Xavier Woods Plays WWE 2K22

June 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Brock Lesnar John Cena Image Credit: WWE

– The latest episode of WWE Playlist goes into John Cena’s matches with Brock Lesnar. You can see the episode below, described as follows:

“Watch every time John Cena and Brock Lesnar collided in singles competition.”

– Xavier Woods’ latest UpUpDownDown video features his continued play of WWE 2K22’s MyRise mode:

article topics :

Brock Lesnar, John Cena, WWE 2K22, WWE Playlist, Xavier Woods, Jeremy Thomas

