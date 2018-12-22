wrestling / News
WWE News: John Cena in Couples Therapy YouTube Video, Xavier Woods Unboxes Action Figures, and Full The New Day vs. The Usos Royal Rumble 2016 Match
– John Cena makes an appearance in a new YouTube video, “When Couples Therapy Gets Real,” for YouTuber IISuperwomanII’s channel. You can check out that video below.
– Xavier Woods released a new video on his UpUpDownDown channel where he unboxes some WWE Mattel action figures. You can check out that unboxing video below.
– WWE released a full match video featuring The New Day vs. The Usos from the 2016 Royal Rumble event. You can check out that video below.