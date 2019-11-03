wrestling / News

WWE News: John Cena Thanks Delta for Sky Magazine Feature, Stephanie McMahon Congratulates WWE Marathon Team, Tommaso Ciampa Demonstrates Neck Stabilization

November 3, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE’s John Cena made the cover for the latest edition of Sky Magazine for Delta Airlines. John Cena posted the following tweet earlier, thanking Delta Airlines for the feature.

Cena wrote, “Thank you @Delta! Learn the approach I use for @twitter, what @Fit_Ops means to me, how @makeawish got involved with @PlayingWFire, my role and possible @WWE future, and how to make work not seem like work!”

– Stephanie McMahon posted on Twitter today, congratulating WWE’s team for completing the TCS New York City Marathon today to help raise money for Connor’s Cure. The team raised over $53,000 for the charity.

– NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa demonstrated a neck stabilization exercise in a new Celtic Warrior Workouts video. You can check out that clip below.

