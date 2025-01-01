WWE Selling John Cena Farewell Tour Replica Spinner Belts

WWE is now selling replica spinner versions of the WWE championship to commemorate the John Cena Farewell Tour. This will be Cena’s last year in wrestling and the farewell tour begins on January 6 on RAW. The belts are being sold for $649.99 and can be found here.

The last time is now! We’re in the twilight of John Cena’s legendary sports entertainment career, but the mantra of Hustle, Loyalty & Respect is never-ending. Showcase your appreciation for the end of an era by carving out space in your home for this Farewell Tour 2025 Los Angeles Spinner Championship Replica Title Belt. Reminiscent of his spinner Championships of yesteryear, this unique commemorative Championship features signature John Cena graphics on the main and side plates to signify that although The Greatest Of All Time’s in-ring career may be winding down, the champ will always be here!

You can also view the new Farewell Tour Spinner Belt and some other new Cena merchandise below: