WWE News: John Cena Hypes His World Title Match at Fastlane, Mike Kanellis Looks Back at His Journey to WWE, The Usos Have Their Titles Locked Down for Fastlane

– WWE Superstar John Cena posted the following tweet earlier, noting that he’s changed out of his suit for his Blockers world premiere at SXSW this weekend. He’s now put on his baseball cap, and he’s ready for the Six Pack Challenge match for the WWE world title.

If John Cena wins the world title tonight, he will break Ric Flair’s 16 world title wins, which he has currently tied. You can check out Cena’s tweet below. According to Cena, he’s on the “Fastlane to WrestleMania.”

Switched the suit in Austin to a ball cap and jean shorts in Columbus, OH. A 6-pack challenge for the @WWE Championship and an opportunity at being a part of the biggest night of the year. I’m on the #WWEFastlane to #WrestleMania. @WWENetwork — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 11, 2018

– WWE Superstar Mike Kanellis posted a tweet earlier today, reflecting on his journey to WWE. Kanellis noted how he packed up his whole life at 21 years old and moved to Kentucky in hopes of getting a WWE contract.

He made the tweet as he was driving through Kentucky 11 years later and heading to his next WWE show. You can read Kanellis’ emotional tweet below.

When I was 21, I packed my whole life up and moved to KY, hoping to get a @WWE contract. 11 years later, as I drive through KY, heading to the next @WWE show, I can’t help but reflect on where I am and where I’ve been. Persistence, while often difficult, truly does pay off! — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) March 11, 2018

– The Usos posted the following tweet earlier, noting that they have their Smackdown tag team titles locked down for Fastlane 2018 tonight.