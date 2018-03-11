 

WWE News: John Cena Hypes His World Title Match at Fastlane, Mike Kanellis Looks Back at His Journey to WWE, The Usos Have Their Titles Locked Down for Fastlane

March 11, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Superstar John Cena posted the following tweet earlier, noting that he’s changed out of his suit for his Blockers world premiere at SXSW this weekend. He’s now put on his baseball cap, and he’s ready for the Six Pack Challenge match for the WWE world title.

If John Cena wins the world title tonight, he will break Ric Flair’s 16 world title wins, which he has currently tied. You can check out Cena’s tweet below. According to Cena, he’s on the “Fastlane to WrestleMania.”

– WWE Superstar Mike Kanellis posted a tweet earlier today, reflecting on his journey to WWE. Kanellis noted how he packed up his whole life at 21 years old and moved to Kentucky in hopes of getting a WWE contract.

He made the tweet as he was driving through Kentucky 11 years later and heading to his next WWE show. You can read Kanellis’ emotional tweet below.

– The Usos posted the following tweet earlier, noting that they have their Smackdown tag team titles locked down for Fastlane 2018 tonight.

