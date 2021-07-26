wrestling / News
WWE News: John Cena on How WWE Prepared Him For The Suicide Squad, Latest New Day: Feel the Power
– John Cena’s The Suicide Squad opens early next month, and he talked about how WWE prepared him for the movie in a new interview. Cena spoke with Access and you can check out the video below:
– The latest episode of New Day: Feel the Power is online, with the show’s producer Dan taking Kofi Kingston’s place this week. The episode is below and is described as follows:
“Mr. Money in the Bank is here, Dan tags in for Kofi after a missed flight, and Woods has visions of himself as the next He-Man.”
