WWE News: John Cena on How WWE Prepared Him For The Suicide Squad, Latest New Day: Feel the Power

July 26, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
John Cena WWE Raw

– John Cena’s The Suicide Squad opens early next month, and he talked about how WWE prepared him for the movie in a new interview. Cena spoke with Access and you can check out the video below:

– The latest episode of New Day: Feel the Power is online, with the show’s producer Dan taking Kofi Kingston’s place this week. The episode is below and is described as follows:

“Mr. Money in the Bank is here, Dan tags in for Kofi after a missed flight, and Woods has visions of himself as the next He-Man.”

