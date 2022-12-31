wrestling / News
WWE News: John Cena & Kevin Owens Beat The Bloodline on Smackdown, Don West’s Passing Mentioned On Show
– John Cena is 1 – 0 in WWE in 2022, picking up a win alongside Kevin Owens in the main event of this week’s Smackdown. Cena and Owens defeated Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the final show of the year, with Owens pinning Zayn after a Stunner. Reigns took an Attitude Adjustment from Cena at the same time and rolled out of the ring.
The match was Cena’s sole bout on WWE TV in 2022.
.@JohnCena IS BACK!!!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/7ZjCvN98D3
— WWE (@WWE) December 31, 2022
Here comes @JohnCena!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Dut8Gc6oqY
— WWE (@WWE) December 31, 2022
.@FightOwensFight and @JohnCena pick up the win over @WWERomanReigns & @SamiZayn!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/NRqnhiXCh3
— WWE (@WWE) December 31, 2022
– Tonight’s show saw Michael Cole pay tribute to the late Don West on air. As reported, the Impact/TNA alumnus passed away at 59. Cole mentioned West’s passing on Smackdown, saying just before the show-opening match:
“As this match gets underway, I would like to offer my condolences here tonight to wrestling commentator Don West’s family. Don passed away earlier today; a man who made a true impact on the wrestling business. Godspeed to Mr. West.”
Michael Cole paying tribute to Don West earlier tonight on #SmackDown is pretty cool.
— Wresumo (@wresumo) December 31, 2022
