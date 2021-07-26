wrestling / News
WWE Announces John Cena’s Madison Square Garden Return For September ‘Super SmackDown’
John Cena is returning to Madison Square Garden in New York City. WWE announced Cena for the September 10 edition of SmackDown at the World’s Most Famous Arena, which will be a special “Super SmackDown” event that will also feature superstars from RAW.
Here’s the full release from WWE on Cena’s return to MSG:
You can see 16-time World Champion John Cena when the blue brand returns to The World’s Most Famous Arena on Friday, Sept. 10!
John Cena will be on hand when the top stars of SmackDown and Raw compete in a Supershow at Madison Square Garden.
Don’t miss your opportunity to be part of the action when WWE makes its highly anticipated return to New York City for Friday Night SmackDown, broadcasting live Friday, Sept. 10, on FOX at 8/7 C. The epic event will also feature Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews, Edge, Sasha Banks, Seth Rollins, Big E, Kevin Owens and more.
Tickets are available now for this incredible event via Ticketmaster.
