WWE News: Two John Cena Matches Set for Live Events in December, Sasha Banks Makes a Pie on Talking snack, and Vintage Ric Flair vs. Harley Race Clip From 1983

– As previously reported, WWE confirmed a number of live event dates for John Cena in December and January, including an appearance on Raw. Additionally, WWE has announced two of John Cena’s matchups for December.

For the December 26 show at the Madison Square Garden, he will team up with Finn Balor vs. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. For the December 29 event in Pittsburgh, he will team up with Rey Mysterio to face Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura.

You can find the current list of WWE events for John Cena below.

* Madison Square Garden, New York – Dec. 26

* Nassau Coliseum, New York – Dec. 27

* Royals Farms Arena, Baltimore — Dec. 28

* PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh – Dec. 29

* Amalie Arena, Tampa, Fla. – Dec. 30

* Columbus Civic Center, Columbus, Ga. – Jan. 4

* Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, Tallahassee, Fla. – Jan. 5

* Hertz Arena, Ft. Myers, Fla. – Jan. 6

* Amway Center, Orlando, Fla. – Jan. 7 (Raw)

* Charleston Civic Center, Charleston, W.Va. – Jan. 11

* Knoxville Civic Coliseum, Knoxville, Tenn. – Jan. 12

* Von Braun Civic Center, Huntsville, Ala. – Jan. 13

* FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tenn. – Jan. 14

– WWE released a new Talking Snack video featuring Sasha Banks making a chocolate pie. You can check out the new Talking Snack video below.

– WWE has released a WWE Network Hidden Gem clip featuring Ric Flair vs. Harley Race for the world heavyweight title on the road to Starrcade. You can check out that video in the player below.