WWE News: John Cena Comments on Money in the Bank Appearance, Cody Rhodes’ July Schedule

July 2, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Money in the Bank John Cena Grayson Waller Image Credit: WWE

– John Cena took to social media to comment on his surprise Money in the Bank yesterday. As noted, Cena appeared in a segment with Grayson Waller and teased WrestleMania possibly coming to London. He wrote on Twitter following the appearance:

“Im simply unable to express the love and gratitude I have for last nights audience. Thank you to my @WWE family for always welcoming back home. Thank you London for the opportunity to be part of a truly unforgettable evening. WrestleMania🇬🇧 Never say never”

– Cody Rhodes posted his schedule of WWE appearances for July, as you can see below:

