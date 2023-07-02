wrestling / News
WWE News: John Cena Comments on Money in the Bank Appearance, Cody Rhodes’ July Schedule
– John Cena took to social media to comment on his surprise Money in the Bank yesterday. As noted, Cena appeared in a segment with Grayson Waller and teased WrestleMania possibly coming to London. He wrote on Twitter following the appearance:
“Im simply unable to express the love and gratitude I have for last nights audience. Thank you to my @WWE family for always welcoming back home. Thank you London for the opportunity to be part of a truly unforgettable evening. WrestleMania🇬🇧 Never say never”
Im simply unable to express the love and gratitude I have for last nights audience. Thank you to my @WWE family for always welcoming back home. Thank you London for the opportunity to be part of a truly unforgettable evening. WrestleMania🇬🇧🤷♂️ Never say never. https://t.co/nnqvQtB88d
— John Cena (@JohnCena) July 2, 2023
– Cody Rhodes posted his schedule of WWE appearances for July, as you can see below:
July @WWE @Fanatics @WWEShop pic.twitter.com/D1JYatJJ1X
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 2, 2023
