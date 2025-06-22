wrestling / News
WWE News: John Cena Works Punching Bag At Fanatics Fest, Top 10 Mischievous Moments, New Vault Matches
June 22, 2025 | Posted by
– John Cena worked the punching bag at WWE Fanatics Fest, as seen in a new video. The WWE Undisputed Champion gave a tongue-in-cheek go at the bag in a video posted by Fanatics to Twitter, throwing a couple worked punches before saying, “Haven’t hit anybody in 25 years, thank you very much”:
Can’t see him in anything 🚫🤣 @WWE pic.twitter.com/gjHnhxHhum
— Fanatics (@Fanatics) June 21, 2025
– The latest WWE Top 10 episode looks at mischievous moments over the past year:
– The WWE and NXT Vault YouTube accounts posted new videos, namely CM Punk vs. Jeff Hardy at Night of Champions 2009 and the February 17th, 2016 episode of WWE NXT:
More Trending Stories
- Matt Cardona & Nic Nemeth Respond to Shoutouts by John Cena During Pipebomb Promo
- Kevin Nash Explains Issue With the Formula Of Modern Multi-Person Matches
- Update on What WWE Plans To Do With Women’s Tag Team Titles Following Liv Morgan’s Injury
- Update on AEW Status of Juice Robinson, Britt Baker and Jack Perry