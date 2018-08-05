WWE News: John Cena Set for Shanghai Show in September, Braun Strowman Has Emotional Meeting With Fan, and Vintage Summerslam 2003 Clip With The Undertaker

– John Cena announced on his Twitter account on Friday (Aug. 3) that he will be at WWE’s upcoming live event in Shanghai, China on September 1. This will be Cena’s first match in WWE since the Greatest Royal Rumble last April. The event will be held at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in the city.

Other Superstars set to be in action for the event include Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Sasha Banks, and Finn Balor. Cena is also scheduled for the upcoming Super Show-Down event in Melbourne, Australia that’s set for October. You can check out Cena’s announcement tweet below.

Sept 1st. — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 3, 2018

– WWE released a video of Braun Strowman having an emotional meeting with his biggest fan, Ryan. You can check out that video below.

– Ahead of Summerslam 2018, WWE shared a vintage Summerslam 2003 clip showing The Undertaker taking care of business. You can check out the clip below.