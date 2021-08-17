wrestling / News
WWE News: John Morrison Hosts Moist TV On Raw, Karrion Kross Beats Jeff Hardy Again
August 17, 2021 | Posted by
– John Morrison brought his own show to tonight’s WWE Raw, dubbing it “Moist TV.” The segment led to Damian Priest facing Miz in a match, which saw Priest pick up a win:
– Karrion Kross defeated Jeff Hardy once again on Raw, giving him a 2 – 1 record against Hardy:
That's ALL @WWEKarrionKross needed to put @JEFFHARDYBRAND out. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/T2FWSOFOMg
— WWE (@WWE) August 17, 2021
And just like that!#WWENXT Champion @WWEKarrionKross takes out @JEFFHARDYBRAND with the Kross Jacket for the win on #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/dECtLXKO8r
— WWE (@WWE) August 17, 2021
