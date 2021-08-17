wrestling / News

WWE News: John Morrison Hosts Moist TV On Raw, Karrion Kross Beats Jeff Hardy Again

August 17, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
John Morrison The Miz WWE Raw

– John Morrison brought his own show to tonight’s WWE Raw, dubbing it “Moist TV.” The segment led to Damian Priest facing Miz in a match, which saw Priest pick up a win:

– Karrion Kross defeated Jeff Hardy once again on Raw, giving him a 2 – 1 record against Hardy:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

John Morrison, Karrion Kross, RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading