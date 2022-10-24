wrestling / News
WWE News: Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory Set For Smackdown, Ilja Draganov On Canvas 2 Canvas
– Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory are reportedly set for this week’s Smackdown. PWInsider reports that the two are scheduled for the St. Louis taping and are likely set to compete in a dark match.
– The latest episode of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas is online, with Rob Schamberger painting NXT’s Ilja Dragunov:
