WWE News: Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae Go on Family Cruise, R-Truth vs. Drake Maverick Play Wheel of Fortune on UUDD, Santino Marella Shows Off Bollywood Dance Moves for Singh Bros.

– Johnny Gargano shared some photos featuring himself and his wife Candice LeRae while they were out on a surprise birthday weekend family cruise. You can check out the photos he shared on Instagram below.

– The Singh Bros. shared a video with former WWE Superstar Santino Marella showing off some of his Bollywood dance moves. You check out that clip below.

– Xavier Woods released a Superstar Savepoint video featuring 24/7 Champion R-Truth vs. Drake Maverick vs. Carmella in a game of Wheel of Fortune. You can check out that video below.