wrestling / News
WWE News: Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae Go on Family Cruise, R-Truth vs. Drake Maverick Play Wheel of Fortune on UUDD, Santino Marella Shows Off Bollywood Dance Moves for Singh Bros.
August 18, 2019 | Posted by
– Johnny Gargano shared some photos featuring himself and his wife Candice LeRae while they were out on a surprise birthday weekend family cruise. You can check out the photos he shared on Instagram below.
– The Singh Bros. shared a video with former WWE Superstar Santino Marella showing off some of his Bollywood dance moves. You check out that clip below.
Okay @milanmiracle, let’s see your Bollywood dance moves. 🎬🎥🏆@WWE pic.twitter.com/V3uxDLiWmJ
— Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) August 18, 2019
– Xavier Woods released a Superstar Savepoint video featuring 24/7 Champion R-Truth vs. Drake Maverick vs. Carmella in a game of Wheel of Fortune. You can check out that video below.
More Trending Stories
- Details On Why Eminem Was Reported To Be Working On WWE 2K20 Soundtrack When He Wasn’t
- Update on Rumored Move for NXT to USA Network, When USA Got Involved, Staff Notified of Upcoming Changes
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Not Wanting to Run a Three-Hour Nitro For 100th Episode, Why It Was Done
- Bruce Prichard On Eddie Guerrero and Chris Benoit Losing World Titles to JBL and Randy Orton, If Orton Was a Transitional Champion