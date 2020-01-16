wrestling / News
WWE News: Johnny Gargano Hypes Upcoming Matchups, Lineup for Next Week’s NXT UK, Video Highlights for NXT UK
– Johnny Gargano sent out some tweets this week to hype his upcoming matchups over the next two months. He will team up with Tommaso Ciampa to face Moustache Mountain’s Trent Seven and Tyler Bate at WWE Worlds Collide on January 25. On February 16, Gargano will face Finn Balor at NXT TakeOver: Portland. You can check out his tweets below.
Gargano wrote on Twitter, “It’s been awhile.. I better remember how to wrestle quick.”
– NXT UK announced the lineup for next week’s episode on the WWE Network:
* Imperium to speak out ahead of war with The Undisputed Era at Worlds Collide
* Ilja Dragunov vs. Opponent TBA
* Killer Kelly vs. Jazzy Gabert
* Qualifying Match for Worlds Collide Cruiserweight Title Fatal 4-Way: Jordan Devlin vs. Ligero
* Qualifying Match for Worlds Collide Cruiserweight Title Fatal 4-Way: Brian Kendrick vs. Travis Banks
– Also, some video highlights are available for today’s edition of NXT UK. You can check those out below.
