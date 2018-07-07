Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Johnny Gargano and His Mom Buy His Merchandise, Preview for Cedric Alexander vs. Hideo Itami, and Tweet on Ronda Rousey Shark Week Special

July 7, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Johnny Gargano NXT

– NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano posted on Twitter about finding out that Lids had a WWE hat featuring his logo on it available. He and his mother also bought some. You can check out his tweet on the subject below.

– WWE released a 205 Live preview for Cedric Alexander vs. Hideo Itami for the Cruiserweight Championship. You can check out the new preview video in the player below.

– As previously mentioned, Ronda Rousey will be featured on Shark Wee. WWE tweeted on her upcoming special, which you can see below.

article topics :

Johnny Gargano, Ronda Rousey, WWE, WWE 205 Live, Jeffrey Harris

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading