WWE News: Johnny Gargano and His Mom Buy His Merchandise, Preview for Cedric Alexander vs. Hideo Itami, and Tweet on Ronda Rousey Shark Week Special

– NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano posted on Twitter about finding out that Lids had a WWE hat featuring his logo on it available. He and his mother also bought some. You can check out his tweet on the subject below.

Did you know that you can get your very own official @WWE licensed "Johnny Gargano" hat with logo and autograph @LIDS?! Neither did I.. but you can.. and my Mom made sure we did. pic.twitter.com/HtFyrGfImI — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) July 7, 2018

– WWE released a 205 Live preview for Cedric Alexander vs. Hideo Itami for the Cruiserweight Championship. You can check out the new preview video in the player below.

– As previously mentioned, Ronda Rousey will be featured on Shark Wee. WWE tweeted on her upcoming special, which you can see below.