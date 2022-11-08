WWE News: Johnny Gargano Reveals The Miz’s Deception on Raw, Baron Corbin Beats Cedric Alexander

– Johnny Gargano continued to expose Miz’s story of being stalked as a lie on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw Miz come out and address Gargano’s allegation that he paid Dexter Lumis to stalk him, saying he’d had lunch with a Hollywood producer who would help tell his story. Gargano came out and said that the “producer” was a private investigator with a hidden camera, then showed footage of Miz acknowledging that he paid Lumis to pretend to stalk him and stopped paying him when things started getting too real from WWE and authorities.

After the reveal, Miz and Gargano faced off in the ring and Miz got the win with a cheap shot involving a spare turnbuckle from under the ring. Lumis then came out and attacked Miz after the match.

MIZ IS BUSTED.@mikethemiz thought he was confessing to a movie producer. However, that "movie producer" turned out to be @JohnnyGargano's private investigator who wasn't taking thirty pictures per second after all…#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/5YWDaZ0wI1 — WWE (@WWE) November 8, 2022

– Baron Corbin continued to gain momentum on Monday’s show, beating Cedric Alexander in a one-on-one match: