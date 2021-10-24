WWE News: Jonathan Coachman Recalls Working With the Rock, Jessika Carr Reflect On Working Crown Jewel

– Jonathan Coachman took to social media on Sunday to talk about one of his famous WWE segments with The Rock. The former WWE announcer posted to Twitter, writing about the segment where Rock accidentally unplugged the microphone when taking it from Coach:

”Even though Smackdown was taped @TheRock ALWAYS did our segments live for the crowd interaction. He didn’t even flinch while the producer was SCREAMING in my ear to put the wire back in the microphone. So much fun with him.”

Even though Smackdown was taped @TheRock ALWAYS did our segments live for the crowd interaction. He didn’t even flinch while the producer was SCREAMING in my ear to put the wire back in the microphone. So much fun with him. https://t.co/ncxQWtERQq — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachrules) October 24, 2021

– Jessika Carr, who became the first female referee to work a WWE event in Saudi Arabia, posted to Twitter to comment on her week, writing:

”What a week; I’m so incredibly grateful. It’s funny because all I ever dreamt of was to “be somebody” and more than ever do I realize what’s more important is the respect from my peers and people dear to me. Thank you all for your support. Let’s keep working. #SmackDown”