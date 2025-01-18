WWE News: Jordynne Grace Predicts Ultimate X Match At WrestleMania, Bronson Reed Takes Aim At ‘Vultures’ In Wrestling

– Jordynne Grace believes that WWE and TNA’s partnership will eventually lead to Ultimate X taking place at WrestleMania. As noted, WWE and TNA announced a multi-year partnership on Thursday that will see WWE talent make TNA appearances, while TNA talent will appear on WWE shows. Grace posted to Twitter on Friday to make her prediction, writing:

“Ultimate X at Wrestlemania will happen Bookmark this”

– Bronson Reed is out of action currently, but he’s vowed to get rid of the industry’s “vultures” when he returns. Reed posted to Twitter on Friday morning to write:

“There are too many vultures in MY business. When I return, I’ll have my slingshot ready.”