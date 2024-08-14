WWE News: Jordynne Grace Reacts To Wes Lee Attacking Joe Hendry, Oba Femi Retains NXT North American Title

– Jordynne Grace was none too happy with Wes Lee attacking Joe Hendry on WWE NXT. Lee ambushed Hendry in the opening segment of Tuesday’s show with a superkick, and Grace posted to her Twitter account to comment on the attack, calling Lee a “TNAacist”:

– Oba Femi was victorious in his NXT North American Championship defense against Otis. Femi withstood a strong challenge from Otis before ultimately putting him down for the three-count to retain the title: