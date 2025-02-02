WWE News: Jordynne Grace Thanks Cody Rhodes Following Royal Rumble, AJ Styles On His Return

– Jordynne Grace was feeling grateful to Cody Rhodes following her official WWE debut at the Royal Rumble. Grace appeared in the women’s Rumble match on last night’s show and spoke about Rhodes’ support of her over the years on Twitter, writing:

“This guy booked + advocated for me to be on the first ever “All In” event in 2018, leading to me being offered a TNA contract days later. The rest is history. Forever grateful. @CodyRhodes”

