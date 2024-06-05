WWE News: Jordynne Grace Victorious In First NXT Match, Jacy Jayne Appears During Tag Match

– Jordynne Grace picked up her first win on WWE TV on this week’s episode of NXT. The TNA Knockouts Champion got a dominating win over Stevie Turner to open this week’s show. Grace is set to challenge Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Battleground this weekend.

– Jacy Jayne made her return to NXT TV on tonight’s show. Jayne came out alongside Jazmyn Nyx to watch the six-woman tag team match featuring the competitors in the Ladder Match for the inaugural NXT Women’s North American Championship. Jayne was wearing a face mask, as she is recovering from surgery after suffering a broken nose at NXT Spring Breakin’.