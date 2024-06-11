wrestling / News

WWE News: Jordynne Grace Vlog From NXT Battleground Released, Bayley Set For Fanatics Fest

June 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Battleground Roxanne Perez Jordynne Grace Image Credit: WWE

– WWE has released a vlog going behind the scenes for Jordynne Grace’s NXT Battleground appearance. The company posted the video on Monday, which you can check out below and looks at Grace’s experience at the PPV:

– Fanatics has announced that Bayley is set to appear at Fanatics Fest in August. The company wrote in an announcement on Twitter:

“Just announced! @WWE Women’s Champion @itsBayleyWWE will be at Fanatics Fest signing autographs and taking photos on Sunday, August 18th!

