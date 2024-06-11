wrestling / News
WWE News: Jordynne Grace Vlog From NXT Battleground Released, Bayley Set For Fanatics Fest
– WWE has released a vlog going behind the scenes for Jordynne Grace’s NXT Battleground appearance. The company posted the video on Monday, which you can check out below and looks at Grace’s experience at the PPV:
– Fanatics has announced that Bayley is set to appear at Fanatics Fest in August. The company wrote in an announcement on Twitter:
“Just announced! @WWE Women’s Champion @itsBayleyWWE will be at Fanatics Fest signing autographs and taking photos on Sunday, August 18th!
Learn more: https://bit.ly/3z69CmU
Buy tickets: https://bit.ly/45gPAlW”
