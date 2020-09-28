wrestling / News
WWE News: Josiah Williams Releases New WWE Freestyle, Latest WWE Encyclopedia Released
– Josiah Williams took time out to release a new freestyle that references WWE, NXT, RETRIBUTION, and more. You can see the video for “The Underdog,” the latest in the NXT roster member’s Wrestle and Flow series described as follows:
“Wrestle and Flow is a hip-hop and pro-wrestling video series. The creator, Josiah Williams (@JDeanWilliams), is a Hip-Hop musician who remixes theme songs / entrance music of wrestlers.”
– WWE has announced that the latest edition of the WWE Encyclopedia is out:
Newest WWE Encyclopedia of Sports-Entertainment Now Available
Get all the history, facts and stats on the Superstars you love in the updated WWE Encyclopedia of Sports Entertainment.
This new edition includes more than 1,100 Superstars and over 400 exciting pages, making it the perfect reference guide for the WWE Universe. With 250 brand-new or updated profiles, readers can learn all about the most revered and charismatic Superstars in WWE history, including The Rock, Becky Lynch, John Cena, Ronda Rousey and Bret “Hit Man” Hart.
This encyclopedia covers everything from unforgettable championship matches on SmackDown, RAW and NXT, to the annual pop-culture extravaganza of WrestleMania. With nearly 2,000 full-color images and in-depth commentary, the WWE Encyclopedia of Sports Entertainment, New Edition brings together the WWE roster along with legendary stars from WCW and other classic promotions in one tremendous volume! Relive the history and excitement with this massive book dedicated to the thrilling world of WWE.
