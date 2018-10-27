Quantcast

 

WWE News: Women Superstars on the Journey to Evolution, Top 10 Greatest Female Title Victories, and Full Ronda Rousey vs. Alicia Fox Match

October 27, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Evolution

– WWE released some videos of Natalya, Sonya Deville, Carmella, Maria Kanellis, and Alexa Bliss speaking about the journey to Sunday’s Evolution event. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a new WWE Top 10 video today showcasing the Top 10 Greatest Female Title Victories. You can check out that new video in the player below.

– WWE released a full match video for Ronda Rousey vs. Alicia Fox from the August 6, 2018 edition of Raw. You can check out the full match video below.

