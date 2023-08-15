wrestling / News
WWE News: Judgment Day & JD McDonagh Lay Out Cody Rhodes & Sami Zayn On Raw, Rhea Ripley Beats Indi Hartwell
– The Judgment Day and JD McDonagh stood tall over Cody Rhodes & Sami Zayn to end this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Monday’s show saw Rhodes face Finn Balor in the main event. Damien Priest attempted to help Balor win the match while the ref was distracted by sliding his Money in the Bank briefcase in, but Rhodes grabbed it and nailed Balor with it, ultimately getting the pin.
After the match, the stable attacked Rhodes and Zayn came down for the save, but McDonagh took him out and aided the Judgment Day in beating down both men.
The Judgment Day just WRECKED @CodyRhodes and @SamiZayn!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/QRCP3LaFcP
— WWE (@WWE) August 15, 2023
– Rhea Ripley defeated Indi Hartwell on tonight’s show as well. Ripley faced Hartwell in singles action and picked up a win, as you can see from the highlight video below:
More Trending Stories
- Latest On CM Punk & Ryan Nemeth Confrontation, Details On Other Talents Sent Home
- Arn Anderson Praises Barry Windham, Recalls His WCW World Title Win
- Update On El Hijo Del Vikingo After Collapsing Backstage At TripleMania XXXI
- Details on CM Punk’s Post-Collision Promo On Hangman Page, Comments Weren’t Planned