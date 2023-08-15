WWE News: Judgment Day & JD McDonagh Lay Out Cody Rhodes & Sami Zayn On Raw, Rhea Ripley Beats Indi Hartwell

– The Judgment Day and JD McDonagh stood tall over Cody Rhodes & Sami Zayn to end this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Monday’s show saw Rhodes face Finn Balor in the main event. Damien Priest attempted to help Balor win the match while the ref was distracted by sliding his Money in the Bank briefcase in, but Rhodes grabbed it and nailed Balor with it, ultimately getting the pin.

After the match, the stable attacked Rhodes and Zayn came down for the save, but McDonagh took him out and aided the Judgment Day in beating down both men.

– Rhea Ripley defeated Indi Hartwell on tonight’s show as well. Ripley faced Hartwell in singles action and picked up a win, as you can see from the highlight video below: