WWE News: Judgment Day Takes Out Edge on Raw, Johnny Gargano Picks Up Return Win
– The Judgment Day had an eventful night on Raw this week, concluding with their taking out Edge. The stable tried to recruit Matt Riddle earlier in the show, but Riddle turned him down and ended up brawling with Damian Priest and Finn Balor. Riddle then faced Balor in the ring, only to have Seth Rollins interfere and then attack Riddle afterward, telling him to move on.
Later in the show, Dominik Mysterio explained that he turned on Edge and Rey Mysterio because they never asked what he wanted in his career and said he’s a man now. Dominik then faced Edge in the main event and Rey tried to get involved, which allowed The Judgment Day to take the Rated-R Superstar out:
– Johnny Gargano picked up a win in his in-ring return to WWE, defeating Chad Gable on tonight’s Raw before Austin Theory attacked him:
