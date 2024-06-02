wrestling / News

WWE News: Kairi Sane Recalls Origin Of Nickname, Best Of Nia Jax Video

June 2, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kairi Sane WWE NXT 6618 Image Credit: WWE

– Kairi Sane recently revealed the origin of her “Pirate Princess” nickname. The Damage CTRL member posted to her Twitter account last week and explained where the name came from, writing:

“When I was a university student, I won a sailing competition and participated in the World Championships as a representative of Japan. That’s why I was given the nickname “Pirate Princess.” The photo shows the sea in Bulgaria.”

– WWE has posted a “Best Of” video for the new Queen of the Ring Nia Jax, which you can see below:

