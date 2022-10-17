wrestling / News

WWE News: Kane Commemorates 20th Anniversary Of His Spineroonie, Full Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley NXT Match

October 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kane WWE Hall of Fame Image Credit: WWE

– Kane did the Spineroonie 20 years ago this weekend, and he took to Twitter to recall the moment. The WWE Twitter account posted the video of the now-WWE Hall of Famer doing Booker T’s signature move, and Kane retweeted it to add:

“Of all the terrifying things I’ve ever done, this ranks at the very top.”

– WWE has posted the full video of Io Shirai’s Mae Young Classic match against Rhea Ripley in October of 2018. You can see it below:

