WWE News: Kane Commemorates 20th Anniversary Of His Spineroonie, Full Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley NXT Match
– Kane did the Spineroonie 20 years ago this weekend, and he took to Twitter to recall the moment. The WWE Twitter account posted the video of the now-WWE Hall of Famer doing Booker T’s signature move, and Kane retweeted it to add:
“Of all the terrifying things I’ve ever done, this ranks at the very top.”
— Kane (@KaneWWE) October 16, 2022
– WWE has posted the full video of Io Shirai’s Mae Young Classic match against Rhea Ripley in October of 2018. You can see it below:
