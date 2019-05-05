wrestling / News

WWE News: Kane Attends Cinco de Mayo Celebration, Top Superstar Instagram Photos Include The Rock and Mandy Rose, Canvas 2 Canvas Features The IIconics Art

May 5, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Kane, aka Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, took part in a Cinco de Mayo celebration today to benefit the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. You can check out his tweets and photos from the celebration below.

WWE.com released the top Superstar Instagram photos for this week. This week’s Superstars include The Rock and Mandy Rose. You can check out some of those photos below.

– WWE released the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video. This week’s video features the artwork for The IIconics. You can check out that video below.

