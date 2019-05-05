wrestling / News
WWE News: Kane Attends Cinco de Mayo Celebration, Top Superstar Instagram Photos Include The Rock and Mandy Rose, Canvas 2 Canvas Features The IIconics Art
– Kane, aka Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, took part in a Cinco de Mayo celebration today to benefit the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. You can check out his tweets and photos from the celebration below.
Can you Sinko de Mayor? Stop by @ChuysKnoxville near Cedar Bluff for 5pm and take a shot. Proceeds benefit @EastTNChildrens. You can even sign sign up for a Knox County library card while you’re here! pic.twitter.com/AaCRlrBleP
— Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) May 3, 2019
One hour left to stop by @ChuysKnoxville and try to Sinko de Mayor! There have been a few lucky kids who’ve dunked me. Can you? Thanks to @wivk1077 and @TonyWIVK. All proceeds go to @EastTNChildrens. #YouCantSinkoThisMayor pic.twitter.com/GhK5Du5RfU
— Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) May 3, 2019
– WWE.com released the top Superstar Instagram photos for this week. This week’s Superstars include The Rock and Mandy Rose. You can check out some of those photos below.
View this post on Instagram
Since today’s my birthday – my annual “birthday clang and bang” workouts are always special. Labored in sweat, grit, spit, cuss words, laughs, loud music and some other sexy shit 😈 But it’s mainly labored in the most important thing of all ~ gratitude. Grateful to have these two hands to put in the hard work and take some more cracks at success as we go down this wild & blessed road of life. #birthdayclangandbang #gratitude #cleanupyoursweatdammit
– WWE released the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video. This week’s video features the artwork for The IIconics. You can check out that video below.
