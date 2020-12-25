wrestling / News
WWE News: Mayor Kane Reads ‘The Night Before Christmas,’ Stock Ticks Down
December 24, 2020
– Mayor Kane himself had a gift for boys, girls, and everyone else on Christmas Eve with a reading of “The Night Before Christmas.” WBIR 10 posted a video of the WWE star and Knox COunty Mayor reading the Christmas classic, which you can check out below:
– WWE’s stock closed at $47.32 on Thursday, down $0.44 (0.92%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.23% on the day.
