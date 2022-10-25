wrestling / News
WWE News: Kane Strangest Matches On Playlist, Natalya & Sister Do ‘Spooky’ Q&A
October 24, 2022 | Posted by
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist is online, looking at Kane’s strangest matches. You can check out the episode below:
“Watch these bizarre Kane matches against vampires, other giants, and a milkman.”
– Natalya and her sister Jenni posted a new video to their YouTube account with a “Spooky Q&A”:
