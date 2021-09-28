wrestling / News
WWE News: Karrion Kross Ends Jaxson Ryker’s Undefeated Streak on Raw, Damian Priest Beats Sheamus
September 27, 2021 | Posted by
– Jaxson Ryker’s undefeated streak came crashing to a halt against Karrion Kross on this week’s WWE Raw. Kross defeated Ryker on tonight’s show, and you can see highlights below:
– WWE posted the following clip from Damian Priest’s successful WWE US Championship defense against Sheamus in a No DQ match on Raw:
