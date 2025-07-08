wrestling / News
WWE News: Karrion Kross Book Signing Set, Becky Lynch Podcast Appearance
July 7, 2025 | Posted by
– Karrion Kross is set for the first signing for his upcoming book. PWInsider reports that Kross will be signing for Life Is Fighting on August 1st over SummerSlam weekend at the Bookends in Ridgewood, New Jersey.
The signing line requires a purchased book. YOu can find out more here.
– Becky Lynch appears on the latest episode of the Are You Garbage podcast, which you can check out below:
More Trending Stories
- Ted DiBiase Not Sure Sting Could Have Replaced Hulk Hogan As WWE’s Top Star
- Jim Ross Gives ‘Educated Guess’ On Steve Austin’s Peak Financial Year
- Tony Schiavone Explains Why He Dislikes His Famous WCW Catchphrases
- Jordynne Grace in a Bikini, Iyo Sky, & Ivy Nile Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos