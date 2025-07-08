wrestling / News

WWE News: Karrion Kross Book Signing Set, Becky Lynch Podcast Appearance

July 7, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Karrion Kross, AJ Styles Image Credit: WWE

– Karrion Kross is set for the first signing for his upcoming book. PWInsider reports that Kross will be signing for Life Is Fighting on August 1st over SummerSlam weekend at the Bookends in Ridgewood, New Jersey.

The signing line requires a purchased book. YOu can find out more here.

– Becky Lynch appears on the latest episode of the Are You Garbage podcast, which you can check out below:

