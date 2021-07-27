WWE News: Karrion Kross Comments on Raw Win, Damian Priest Earns US Title Shot

– Karrion Kross took to social media on Monday night to react to his win over Keith Lee on WWE Raw. As noted, Kross beat Keith Lee after losing to Jeff Hardy last week. The NXT Champion posted to Twitter after, writing:

We must fall first…

Before we truly rise. Do you see that now? I am the faith for the fallen.

I always have been. As I fall, you shall too.

And WE shall rise together… Stronger.#KrossCult⏳ #RISE — Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) July 27, 2021

– Damian Priest is the new #1 contender to Sheamus’ US Championship. Priest defeated Sheamus in a non-title match on the show, as you can see in a clip below: