WWE News: Karrion Kross Makes In-Ring Return on Smackdown, Drew McIntyre Attacks The Bloodline

– Karrion Kross picked up a big win on tonight’s Smackdown in his in-ring return for the company. The returning WWE star defeated Drew Gulak in short order and came out with his full original entrance and presentation, as you can see below:

– Drew McIntyre finished tonight’s show with some momentum for his match with Roman Reigns, laying out The Bloodline and ruining Roman Reign’s two-year celebration as champion: