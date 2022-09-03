wrestling / News

WWE News: Karrion Kross Makes In-Ring Return on Smackdown, Drew McIntyre Attacks The Bloodline

September 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Karrion Kross Image Credit: WWE

– Karrion Kross picked up a big win on tonight’s Smackdown in his in-ring return for the company. The returning WWE star defeated Drew Gulak in short order and came out with his full original entrance and presentation, as you can see below:

– Drew McIntyre finished tonight’s show with some momentum for his match with Roman Reigns, laying out The Bloodline and ruining Roman Reign’s two-year celebration as champion:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross, WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading