wrestling / News
WWE News: Karrion Kross Makes In-Ring Return on Smackdown, Drew McIntyre Attacks The Bloodline
– Karrion Kross picked up a big win on tonight’s Smackdown in his in-ring return for the company. The returning WWE star defeated Drew Gulak in short order and came out with his full original entrance and presentation, as you can see below:
We've missed this entrance! #SmackDown @realKILLERkross | @Lady_Scarlett13 pic.twitter.com/Ozquj2D90O
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) September 3, 2022
Fall and Pray @realKILLERkross | #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/mjh1wubOJ4
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) September 3, 2022
[Message Delivered] #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/o8TYJpI9gv
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) September 3, 2022
– Drew McIntyre finished tonight’s show with some momentum for his match with Roman Reigns, laying out The Bloodline and ruining Roman Reign’s two-year celebration as champion:
.@DMcIntyreWWE is UNHINGED!
The Scottish Warrior destroys #TheBloodline just hours before #WWECastle! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/a0WDmZjaTb
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Shares Story About Michael Hayes Thinking He Ruined His Wedding To Stephanie McMahon
- Tony Khan On Which AEW All Out Match He Thinks Is a ‘Dream Match’
- Triple H On If NXT Was Under Pressure To Beat AEW, If WWE Views AEW As Competition
- Gable Steveson’s WWE Training Reportedly Not Progressing As Hoped