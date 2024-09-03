wrestling / News
WWE News: Karrion Kross Plays Mind Games With Miz, Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill Talk Next Week’s Match
September 2, 2024 | Posted by
– Karrion Kross played some mind games with The Miz following tonight’s Raw. WWE posted the following digital exclusive after tonight’s show, described as follows:
“As The Miz receives an incorrect gift from R-Truth, Karrion Kross plays mind games with The A-Lister.”
– The company also posted a video of Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill talking about their Women’s Tag Team Championship defense next week with the Unholy Union: