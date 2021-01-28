wrestling / News
WWE News: Karrion Kross Seemingly Targets Santos Escobar, Highlights From Main Event Match
January 28, 2021 | Posted by
– Karrion Kross signaled that he may have Santos Escobar in his sights during this week’s NXT. On tonight’s show, a promo aired in which Scarlett revealed a card from her tarot deck that suggested a new target for Kross. The card was the Heirophant, a card which means a teacher or leader and which was later found under the NXT Cruiserweight Title on Escobar’s bags:
👀
Tick tock? #WWENXT @EscobarWWE pic.twitter.com/eyNrzcwqfI
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 28, 2021
– WWE posted the highlights from tonight’s main event, which saw Kyle O’Reilly & Finn Balor defeat Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch. After the match, the Kings of NXT attacked at Pete Dunne snapped Balor’s fingers:
