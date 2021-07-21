WWE News: Karrion Kross Takes Out William Regal on NXT, Franky Monet vs. Jacy Jayne Clip

– Samoa Joe was looking for payback against Karrion Kross on this week’s WWE NXT, but instead had to watch as Kross stood over a beaten William Regal. Tonight’s show saw Joe angry over Kross clutching him out on last week’s show and Regal demanded several times that Joe resolve the whole thing peacefully. Joe refused to promise that, but in the final segment of the night as Joe stood in the ring demanding Kross come out, the NXT Champion appeared on the Tron and said he could go anywhere and do anything, then showing Regal out cold on the floor:

– WWE posted a clip of Franky Monet’s win over Jacy Jayne, as you can see below: