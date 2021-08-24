WWE News: Kay Lee Ray Reportedly Staying On NXT Long-Term, Update on Full Sail-NXT Relationship

– Kay Lee Ray’s move to WWE NXT will not be a short-term move, according to the latest report. PWInsider reports that Ray, who made appeared at NXT Takeover 36 and stared down Raquel Gonzalez following the latter’s Women’s Title defense, is going to be on the NXT roster full-time going forward and will be residing in the US.

– The site also notes that several sources in WWE have reached out to note that, despite a report from last week, WWE has not ended their relationship with Full Sail University. While there are no plans to tape at the campus while the pandemic is still going on, the door is said to be open to return when restrictions are eased. The site notes that there are still Full Sail students who regularly work on all aspects of NXT tapings.