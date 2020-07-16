wrestling / News
WWE News: Keith Lee Battles Dominik Dijakovic, Kross Takes Dijakovic Out
July 16, 2020 | Posted by
– Keith Lee’s NXT Universe address turned into a match, as he faced Dominik Dijakovic. WWE posted video of the match which you can see below:
– After the match, Karrion Kross came out and attacked Dijakovic, as you can see in the below video. Kross and Dijakovic will do battle on next week’s NXT.
More Trending Stories
- Nikki Cross Reveals the Match She Wants for Possible Second Evolution Event, How The New Day Inspires Her Team With Alexa Bliss
- Brian Cage Says He Wouldn’t Have As Much Creative Control If He Signed With WWE
- Eric Bischoff Reveals to Tony Khan That He Watched AEW Dynamite Premiere With WWE Writers While Working for WWE
- FTR On Who In AEW Knew They Were Doing Jim Cornette’s Podcast, Not Feeling Welcome At First