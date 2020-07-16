wrestling / News

WWE News: Keith Lee Battles Dominik Dijakovic, Kross Takes Dijakovic Out

July 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Great American Bash Keith Lee

– Keith Lee’s NXT Universe address turned into a match, as he faced Dominik Dijakovic. WWE posted video of the match which you can see below:

– After the match, Karrion Kross came out and attacked Dijakovic, as you can see in the below video. Kross and Dijakovic will do battle on next week’s NXT.

