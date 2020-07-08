wrestling / News

WWE News: Keith Lee Video on Tim Brooks Set for Tomorrow, Top 10 Raw Moments for This Week

July 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Keith Lee WWE Backstage

As previously reported, wrestling legend “Killer” Tim Brooks passed away last month after battling cancer. WWE has announced that there will be a video featuring Brooks’ student, NXT Superstar Keith Lee, speaking about his trainer that was filmed before Brooks recently passed away. The video will be available on the WWE Performance Center YouTube channel tomorrow (July 9).

– WWE released the Top 10 Raw Moments for this week’s show. That video is available below.

